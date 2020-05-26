Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

