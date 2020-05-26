Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

