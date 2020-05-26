VeriME (VME) Hits Market Cap of $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

