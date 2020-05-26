VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Tops $90.77 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. VestChain has a market cap of $90.77 million and $69,909.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, VestChain has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.02055542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00182983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,520,800,000 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

