Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Virtu Financial worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.