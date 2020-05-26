Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

NYSE:V traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.42. 4,739,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.64. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

