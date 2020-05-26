Warner Music Group Prices IPO at $23.00-$26.00 Per Share (WMG)

Warner Music Group (WMG) plans to raise $1.7 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 70,000,000 shares at a price of $23.00-$26.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Warner Music Group generated $4.5 billion in revenue and $149 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $12.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Macquarie Capital, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC, SOCIETE GENERALE, LionTree, The Raine Group, AmeriVet Securities, Bancroft Capital, Blaylock Van, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Roberts & Ryan, Ramirez & Co.,, Siebert Williams Shank, Telsey Advisory Group and Tigress Financial Partners were co-managers.

Warner Music Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies. Our renowned family of iconic record labels, including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records and Parlophone Records, is home to many of the world’s most popular and influential recording artists. In addition, Warner Chappell Music, our global music publishing business, boasts an extraordinary catalog that includes timeless standards and contemporary hits, representing works by over 80,000 songwriters and composers, with a global collection of more than 1.4 million musical compositions. “.

Warner Music Group was founded in 1958 and has 5400 employees. The company is located at 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 275-2000 or on the web at http://www.wmg.com.

