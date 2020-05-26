Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE):

5/19/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

5/6/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/29/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/23/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/22/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/1/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – NeuBase Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 224,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,572. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric I. Richman purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,833 shares of company stock valued at $152,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

