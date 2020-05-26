Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) recently:

5/26/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

5/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43).

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

4/23/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

4/16/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97).

4/8/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Vodafone Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

LON VOD opened at GBX 127.36 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. Vodafone Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

