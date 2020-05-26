Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,213 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.35% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

