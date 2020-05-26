WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 17,903 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 403.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $295.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.70. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

