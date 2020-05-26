WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 610,725 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1,145.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.26% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,390,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 954,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LXP. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

