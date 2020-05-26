WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 33,041 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

