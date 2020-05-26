WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 38,045 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 284,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

