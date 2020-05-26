WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,370 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 1.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

