WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

NYSE QTS opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

