WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of EPR Properties worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,858,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $65,530,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

EPR opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

