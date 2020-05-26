WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,664 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

