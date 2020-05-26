WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.26% of AutoNation worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

