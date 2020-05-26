WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,964 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.