WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.30% of Graham worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Graham by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Graham by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $347.92 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.41.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

