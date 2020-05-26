WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.02. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

