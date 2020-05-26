WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

