WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.63% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

