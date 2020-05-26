WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.51 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,668 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.33% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.