WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.69% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

