WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

