WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

