WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,796 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

