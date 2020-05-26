WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.