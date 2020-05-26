WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.