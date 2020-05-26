WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,062 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

Booking stock opened at $1,701.89 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,430.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,727.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

