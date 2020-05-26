WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 582.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,287 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.