WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,255 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

WRB stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

