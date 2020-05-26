WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,968 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $799,751,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.