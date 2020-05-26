WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,836,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,330,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

