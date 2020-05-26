WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 106,652 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,652 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

