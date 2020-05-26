WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 15,093 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.34, for a total value of $1,369,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,970 shares in the company, valued at $82,836,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,064 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $357.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

