WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 151,838 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,838 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Davita worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Davita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,472 shares of company stock worth $3,195,739. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

