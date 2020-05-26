WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 172,380 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,380 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in FOX by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.