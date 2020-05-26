WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 185,240 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185,240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NYSE WU opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.