WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 18,957 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Plexus worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,165 shares of company stock worth $1,075,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

