WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 19,025 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.26% of GATX worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in GATX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GATX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.