WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 32,386 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,386 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.25% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $165,217. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

