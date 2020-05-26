WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 39,236 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,236 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,030,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

