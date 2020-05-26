WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 42,151 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 299,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $3,509,886. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

