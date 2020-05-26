WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 51,134 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,134 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.38% of Xencor worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xencor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xencor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

