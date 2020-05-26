WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 63,205 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,205 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

