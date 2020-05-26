WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 64,631 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,631 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of American States Water worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

