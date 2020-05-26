WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 65,288 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,288 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $411.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

